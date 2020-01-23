Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heads up, drivers- a part of Charles Street will close on Sunday for the Lunar New Year celebration downtown.
The west side/leg of N. Charles Street will close for the Walters Art Museum Lunar New Year Celebration, which goes from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It will be closed between Centre Street and Mt. Vernon Place from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m., and drivers should use the east leg of Charles Street.
The Baltimore City Department of Transportation said drivers should be on the watch for pedestrians and changing traffic patterns, and if you want to avoid the issue altogether- use a different route.