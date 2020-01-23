



The Pro Bowl is a celebration of football’s best, and the Ravens often emphasize that they’re a football family.

That is certainly evident this week with the families out in full force for the Pro Bowl.

The week is laid back, ideal for children and moms to join dad at work. The little ones are welcomed more than any time in what’s otherwise an intense, competitive season.

“Time with your family. It’s a great destination down here at Disney, all that.” Ravens guard Marshal Yanda said. “Universal, all that stuff. So it’s a great time.”

“This is a special experience,” Ravens long snapper Morgan Cox said. “First time being here with both of my guys here. I love this experience.”

Related Coverage:

“I feel like I got an opportunity to show them what I do,” Ravens safety Earl Thomas said.

The Ravens are a growing family. Seven players added to their household rosters this season alone. Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon’s son, Leonidis, arrived just last week.

“New, healthy baby,” Judon said. “He’s at home with mom and grandmom right now. Just getting stronger by the day.”

Ravens tackle Orlando Brown Jr. doesn’t have kids, so he brought his mom to Florida.

“Oh my gosh, what a blessing,” Mira Brown said. “Amazing! I love it.”

WJZ is the only local news station in Orlando with the Ravens during the Pro Bowl festivities.