ORLANDO, Fl. (WJZ) — Baltimore is well represented by Ravens coaches, players and fans at the Pro Bowl this year.
Running back Mark Ingram took selfies with some fans at practice Thursday, and quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a big draw for autograph seekers.
Although the Ravens are enjoying their time at the Pro Bowl this week, the team has its sights set on bigger and better things next season.
“We want a Super Bowl, so we’re going to work on everything, getting better myself, and everybody gonna do their part,” Jackson said Wednesday.
Tight end Mark Andrews said it still hurts that the Ravens are not in Miami preparing for the Super Bowl.
“It’s still pretty bitter,” Andrews said. “It’s something that’s been in the back of my mind almost every day. It’s definitely something I’m going to use to help drive me… workouts, stuff like that as fuel. I don’t think that one will go away for a long time.”
Andrews is one of 12 Ravens in Orlando getting ready for the Pro Bowl on Sunday.