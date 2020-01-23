BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tolling system upgrades, resulting in temporary weekend detours on Intercounty Connector, will begin on Jan. 24.
Westbound traffic on the ICC/MD 200 will be detoured at New Hampshire Avenue (MD 650) starting at 9 p.m. on Jan. 24 and ending at 5 a.m. on Jan. 27.
The detour will guide motorists north on New Hampshire Avenue to Norbeck Road, west to Layhill Road (MD 182) and south on Layhill Road back to westbound ICC/MD 200, MDTA said.
Eastbound ICC/MD 200 traffic will be detoured at Layhill Road (MD 182) the following weekend starting at 9 p.m. on Jan. 31 and ending at 5 a.m. on Feb. 3.
The detour will guide motorists north on Layhill Road to Norbeck Road, east on Norbeck Road to New Hampshire Avenue (MD 650) and south on New Hampshire Avenue back to eastbound ICC/MD 200, MDTA said.
Drivers using the detours will be tolled as a single trip.
Temporary detours are needed to ensure the safety of crew workers and motorists, due to the amount of equipment and work crews involved.
