BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A Towson man pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, possession with intent to distribute drugs near a school, and to being a felon in possession of firearms.

According to his guilty plea from December 2018 to February 2019, 27-year-old Deandre Laquan Jones distributed fentanyl, heroin and cocaine.

On January 31 and again on February 11, 2019, Jones sold an undercover Baltimore County Police officer two “packs” of heroin—each containing 25 gel capsules—for $375.

A search warrant was executed on February 22, 2019 at an apartment in Parkville, rented by Tyrell Curry, Jones’ co-conspirator- which was within 1,000 feet of a Baltimore County elementary school.

Jones used the apartment to distribute fentanyl, heroin, crack cocaine, and powder cocaine, according to his guilty plea.

Law enforcement found two baggies that had a total of 345 grams of fentanyl, cutting agents, digital scales, two kilogram presses and bags of packaging materials.

Officers also found documents and an ID card that belonged to Jones, and two empty .40-caliber extended magazines, from which BCPD Forensic Services found a print of Jones’ left thumb.

A coffee table had been made to have a hidden compartment secured by a wireless lock, and inside they found plastic bags with 16 grams of fentanyl, 175 grams of heroin, 185 grams of crack cocaine, 173 grams of powder cocaine and a .410-caliber handgun and 19 rounds of .410-caliber ammunition.

That same day, officers searched Jones’ home through a search warrant and found three iPhones in the bedroom and an AK-47 loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition in his nightstand.

The firearm had been reported stolen in October 2018. Officers also found a money counter, $13,700 in cash, a one-kilogram block of fentanyl, a loaded 9 mm pistol, reported stolen in April 2017, a book bag with eight plastic bags that had 1.9 kilograms of cocaine and five more bags with 138 grams of heroin.

Not only that, but when they searched Jones’ vehicle they found two more loaded firearms and a fourth iPhone.

When police examined Jones’ iPhones they found messages between Jones and Curry about drug trafficking, including talks about the Parkville apartment, potential customers, supply sources, ammunition and possibly being surveilled by police.

As part of Jones’ plea agreement, he has agreed to forfeit assets he got as a result of or used to facilitate his drug trafficking, including $13,708 in cash; a 2013 Lexus GS 350; an AK-47 and 30 7.62x39mm cartridges; a double-action revolver and 19 .410-caliber cartridges; two 9mm pistols and 26 9mm cartridges; and a .40-caliber pistol and 13 .40-caliber cartridges.

Curry, 28, of Baltimore, has already pleaded guilty and is awaiting his sentencing.