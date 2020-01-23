Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two men who were shot in West Baltimore Tuesday night are identified.
Police say 20 year-old Rayquiz Joseph and 24 year-old Darius Massey were found dead in the 1200 block of N. Bentalou street.
Police Investigating Double Shooting In West Baltimore
Police originally responded to the 2200 block of Winchester street for a report of a shooting before they found the victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.