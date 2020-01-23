  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Two men who were shot in West Baltimore Tuesday night are identified.

Police say 20 year-old Rayquiz Joseph and 24 year-old Darius Massey were found dead in the 1200 block of N. Bentalou street.

Police originally responded to the 2200 block of Winchester street for a report of a shooting before they found the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to call Baltimore police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

