FREDERICK, MD. (WJZ) — Four national parks in western Maryland will resume their white-tailed deer management operations in February and March, the National Parks Service said Thursday.
Chesapeake & Ohio Canal National Historical Park (NHP), Antietam and Monocacy National Battlefields and Catoctin Mountain Park will have limited park areas closed while reduction operations are underway.
The NPS said it will donate all suitable meat from reduction activities to local food banks. Last year, national parks in western Maryland and the District of Columbia donated nearly 12,000 pounds of venison to local food banks.
Visitors and area residents should check their local park’s website for information on area closures.
The NPS also reminds the public that hunting is illegal in these four western Maryland national parks.