Comments
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Drivers across Maryland may have noticed a break at the pump this week, as gas prices dropped.
That’s because crude oil prices dropped more than $4 a barrel since last Friday.
Some more good news: AAA says gas prices typically tend to be lower in January, as there are fewer people driving.
The gas price average in Maryland today is $2.44, which is down respectively four cents in the last week and three cents from last month, yet up 21 cents from this date last year.
Today’s national gas price average is $2.53, down respectively three cents in the last week and a penny in the last month, yet up 26 cents from this time last year.