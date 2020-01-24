BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Saturday is sure to be a special day for two dogs who met at BARCS Animal Shelter!
Angel and Beans are set to tie the knot at the Lord Baltimore Hotel.
“Their eyes met from across the play yard, and Beans, ever the gentle pup, approached Angel with a flirtatious, but polite, sniff. Angel couldn’t believe her luck—the best looking dog in the pack was interested in her? Not one for playing games, Angel reciprocated with an affectionate lick. Her gesture paid off—it was love at first sniff,” BARCS Animal Shelter said.
Since they met, Angel and Beans have been inseparable. They both enjoy slow walks around the city’s best trails, sharing delicious treats from their humans and napping on the most comfortable couches.
Following the wedding ceremony, guests will enjoy a catered dinner, open bar, cake and dance floor.
The wedding is an alternative gala-style fundraising event to support the mission of BARCS, the largest animal shelter in the State of Maryland. To learn more about BARCS, click here.
Congrats to Angel and Beans on their big day!