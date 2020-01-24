BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in southeast Baltimore on Friday night.
Police were called to the unit block of N. Ellwood Avenue just before 7 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.
A short time later, officers found a second suspect with a gunshot wound to his leg. Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
#BREAKING: 2 people shot in SE Baltimore at Fayette and Potomac. 10-13 rounds fired. According to police on scene not fatal. @wjz pic.twitter.com/cDCMiLrvii
— 𝚂𝚘𝚗𝚒𝚊 𝙳𝚊𝚜𝚐𝚞𝚙𝚝𝚊 (@SoniaDasgupta) January 25, 2020
Detectives from the Southeast District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.