BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after two men were shot in southeast Baltimore on Friday night.

Police were called to the unit block of N. Ellwood Avenue just before 7 p.m. for a ShotSpotter alert. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A short time later, officers found a second suspect with a gunshot wound to his leg. Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Detectives from the Southeast District are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2422 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

