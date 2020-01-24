



Looking for a delicious breakfast and brunch meal near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable breakfast and brunch restaurants around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fill the bill.

1. Tortilleria Sinaloa

PHOTO: GIO H./YELP

Topping the list is Tortilleria Sinaloa. Located at 1716 Eastern Ave. in Fells Point, the Mexican breakfast and brunch spot is the highest-rated low-priced spot of its kind in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 350 reviews on Yelp.

The City Paper awarded this spot the Best Mexican Food, Best Tacos and Best Breakfast in Baltimore accolades, according to its website. On the menu, look for veggie tamales and specialties like tilapia tacos with Old Bay butter sauce.

2. Diablo Doughnuts

PHOTO: KYLE P./YELP

Next up is Federal Hill’s Diablo Doughnuts, situated at 1035 Light St. With 4.5 stars out of 230 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an affordable option.

Along with doughnuts, this sweet shop offers treats like berry cheesecake, crème brûlée and blackberry lime.

3. Van Gough Cafe

Upper Fells Point’s Van Gough Cafe, located at 300 S. Ann St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the inexpensive cafe four stars out of 58 reviews.

Furthermore, we found this about the business’ signature items: “This café offers a warm ambiance serving specialty coffees, frappes and smoothies,” it states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. “We also serve a complete lunch and dinner menu including lasagna, paninis, falafel, knishes and Goldberg’s Bagels. We serve hand-dipped ice cream and a variety of cakes and fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies.”

4. Red Canoe

PHOTO: CINDY R./YELP

Last but not least, there’s Red Canoe, a Beverly Hills favorite with 4.5 stars out of 128 reviews. Stop by 4337 Harford Road to hit up the bookstore and breakfast spot next time you’re in the mood for cheap eats. The spot offers homemade muffins, coffee and tea, as well as made-to-order wraps, sandwiches, salads and more.

