ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — An East Baltimore rapper known as ‘Dee Dave’ was shot and killed in an Essex parking lot early Friday morning.

The double shooting happened around 5:11 a.m. at the Kings Mill Apartment complex in the 900 block of Holgate Drive.

According to police, when officers arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot.

One man was taken to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second man, David Leroy King, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased man’s family confirmed to WJZ that he was a local journeyman rapper known as ‘Dee Dave.’

The rapper’s family said he worked full time as a Baltimore Gas & Electric contractor, and that on Friday morning, he was supposed to fly to Atlanta for a show.

“He had a rap career, on top of working a full-time job, on top of being a father,” Antwan Askia, King’s cousin, said. “Thought he was going to be on a plane going down to Atlanta. I don’t know what’s happening right now. I just got a call at six in the morning saying my cousin was gone.”

His family said the rapper’s music was positive and didn’t glorify violence.

The family said they are confused, frustrated and want answers.

“Just trying to get some answers,” Askia said. “Cause he wasn’t that guy to be laying out here on the ground like that.”

Maya Camille is the curator at The Gallery About Nothing in East Baltimore where King held an event Thursday night called The Huddle to celebrate rap music.

“The energy was amazing,” Camille said. “You could feel it through the phone. There were a bunch of rappers together. There was no beefin’, there was no arguing. There was just love and music and it was an excitement.”

Camille said all too often, a vicious cycle takes the lives of people in Baltimore.

“When you are about to be up next, either you leave or you die.”

Baltimore County Homicide Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident. Anyone with information should contact the County Police Homicide Unit by calling 410-307-2020.

Callers may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward when submitting tips through Metro Crime Stoppers.