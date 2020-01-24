FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Frederick have released a photo of a vehicle that could be involved in a fatal hit-and-run in the city last month.
The crash happened around 8:45 p.m. on December 18 in the unit block of Hillcrest Drive. Police said bystanders found the victim, 58-year-old Richard Shelton, on the side of the road suffering from obvious trauma.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died, police said.
Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Frederick, Possible Hit-And-Run
Shelton was reportedly walking toward a bus stop to head to his job at the Walmart on Route 85.
The vehicle police are searching for is a red or maroon SUV or minivan, possibly one of the following models, police said:
- 1997-2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette
- 1997-2000 Pontiac Trans Sport
- 1997-2005 Chevrolet Venture
- 1999-2009 Pontiac Montana
- 2005-2007 Buick Terraza
- 2005-2009 Chevrolet Uplander
Anyone with information about the crash should call police at 301-600-2102, call the Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text Crime Tips at 240-674-TIPS (8477) or email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.