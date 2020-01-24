Comments
GERMANTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say assaulted two employees at a 7-Eleven in Germantown.
At around 11 p.m. on January 13, police say the suspect went into the 7-Eleven on Clopper Road in Germantown and assaulted the employee behind the counter.
Police say the man then showed a weapon, made several threats and cut a second employee on the chin before he left with a woman who is considered a person of interest.
Anyone with information should call police immediately.