  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMBlue Bloods
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Barricade Situation, Benjamin Murdy, Harford County Sheriff's Office, Local TV, Talkers


BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A judge denied bail for a Harford County man accused of shooting at police during a barricade situation on Tuesday night in Street, Maryland.

A bail review was held Friday afternoon for Benjamin Murdy. He is accused of killing a dog, shooting a neighbor and firing almost 200 rounds at Harford County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Related Coverage: 

Murdy eventually surrendered after a 90 minute standoff.

Comments

Leave a Reply