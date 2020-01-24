Comments
BEL AIR, Md. (WJZ) — A judge denied bail for a Harford County man accused of shooting at police during a barricade situation on Tuesday night in Street, Maryland.
A bail review was held Friday afternoon for Benjamin Murdy. He is accused of killing a dog, shooting a neighbor and firing almost 200 rounds at Harford County Sheriff’s Deputies.
Murdy eventually surrendered after a 90 minute standoff.