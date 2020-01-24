NORTH EAST, Md. (WJZ) — Police are searching for a missing Pennsylvania man who was last seen late Wednesday morning at a Cecil County truck stop.
Kevin Dill, 56, reportedly left his home in Wayne, Pennsylvania before heading to Wilmington, Delaware. Police said he then crossed into Maryland, stopping in Elkton and North East.
Officials said Dill got a ride from the Flying J Truck Stop and may be back in Pensylvania.
Dill is reportedly in need of his medication and may be confused, anxious or depressed, police said.
He’s six-foot-four and weighs 240 pounds, and was last seen wearing checkered pajama pants and a maroon shirt.
Police said Dill may be trying to get rides to an unknown place.
Anyone with information should call the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office at 410-392-2126 or 410-309-0175 or call 911.