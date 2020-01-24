  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Maryland man has been sentenced to four years in prison after he took more than $1.6 million from clients at his payroll processing business and used the money to pay his personal expenses.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland says in a news release that 64-year-old David Richison was also ordered to pay restitution and forfeiture in the amount of the victims’ full loss.

Richison admitted in a plea agreement to taking money from client escrow funds to pay for personal and business expenses rather than paying the amount of taxes owed to the IRS.

