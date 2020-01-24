BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford is leading an economic development trade trip to the United Arab Emirates and Israel.
The trip is scheduled to begin Friday and run through Feb. 2.
It will include engagements in Dubai and Tel Aviv.
Rutherford will be focusing on promoting Maryland as a leader in the health care and cybersecurity industries.
Rutherford, the Maryland Department of Commerce and representatives from Maryland health companies are scheduled to attend the Arab Health 2020 Conference in Dubai.
The lieutenant governor also is scheduled to deliver remarks at the 6th annual Cybertech Conference in Tel Aviv.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)