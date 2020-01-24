Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As devastating wildfires continue to rage across Australia, The Maryland Zoo has started a campaign to raise money to help animals displaced by the flames.
The zoo is donating $3,000 from its Conservation Emergency Fund to Zoos Victoria, which is running three wildlife triage centers to rescue animals and help them heal.
The Maryland Zoo is also raising money on its website for the effort, which it says will go toward the animals’ immediate medical needs and long-term care.
To learn more or to donate, click here.