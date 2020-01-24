Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore News, Crime, drug distribution, drug possession, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Talkers

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore drug dealer was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentanyl and heroin.

Maximo Gondres-Medrano, 35, of Baltimore was sentenced Friday and convicted on October 9, 2019 after his three-day jury trial.

According to trial evidence, on September 8, 2017, Gondres-Medrano entered the passenger seat of a car with a shoebox of suspected narcotics after leaving his home in the 800 block of Whitelock Avenue.

When agents stopped the car, they found the box that contained a wrapped package of about 793 grams of heroin and fentanyl mixed, police said.

Agents learned that on August 24, 2017, he received suspected narcotics in a commercial mail shipping envelope from Mexico and recorded a series of videos displaying how undetectable the drugs were while concealed in the envelope, according to the release.

In a recorded interview after his arrest, Gondres-Medrano admitted that the August 24, 2017 shipping envelope contained heroin and provided information about his drug trafficking activity.

The judge ordered that he serves 5 years, as part of his supervised release.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan

