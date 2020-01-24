Comments
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating an inmate death at the Maryland Correctional Training Center in Hagerstown.
Police were contacted by investigators from the Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services Intelligence and Investigative Division (DPSCS IID) about an inmate death on Thursday afternoon.
Investigators told police 36-year-old Christopher Dorsey was found unresponsive in his cell around 3:45 p.m. and pronounced dead by medical personnel.
State police are investigating Dorsey’s death. Once completed, the investigation will be presented to Washington County State’s Attorney’s Office for review regarding charges, if any.