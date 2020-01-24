ORLANDO, Fla. (WJZ) — Right state, wrong city- the Ravens are in Orlando for the Pro Bowl, but would rather be in Miami for the Super Bowl.
Coaches and players are smiling and laughing this week, having fun with fans and enjoying Disney World.
But beneath the outward appearances of enjoying the honor of being named All Star’s, they still simmer with their early exit from the playoffs.
Related Coverage:
- ‘I Want To Get Better At Everything’ | Lamar Jackson Still Eyeing Super Bowl In 2021
- Ravens, Lamar Jackson Fans Show Support For Team At Pro Bowl Practice
- Terrell Suggs Among Those With Maryland Ties Playing In Super Bowl 54
“I don’t know if time has healed just yet,” tight end Mark Andrews said. “It’s still pretty bitter. It’s something that’s in the back of my mind almost every day. I don’ think that one will go away for a long time.”
“It sucks,” running back Mark Ingram said. “But at the end of the day, I’m here with my guys, I’m healthy.”
“I already got my mind set on next season,” lineman Orlando Brown Jr. said. “I’m already looking forward to next year.”
The Ravens may not care about who wins the Super Bowl this year, but you can bet many have their sights set on next year.
WJZ is the only Baltimore television station in Orlando bringing you coverage from the Pro Bowl festivities.