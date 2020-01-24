Filed Under:Amy Kawata, Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Police, Local TV, Lynview Avenue, Talkers, W. Northern Parkway

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after two vehicles were struck by a rock near W. Northern Parkway and Lynview Avenue on Friday afternoon.

One of the vehicles that was struck was a Baltimore Police patrol car.

No injuries were reported.

The eastbound lanes of W. Northern Parkway and Lynview Avenue were closed during the investigation.

