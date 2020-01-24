Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after two vehicles were struck by a rock near W. Northern Parkway and Lynview Avenue on Friday afternoon.
One of the vehicles that was struck was a Baltimore Police patrol car.
BREAKING: Two vehicles were struck by a rock near W. Northern Parkway & Lynview Ave. One of the vehicles was a Baltimore police patrol car. No injuries reported.
W Northern parkway & lynview Ave eastbound lanes closed off. Still an active investigation. @wjz pic.twitter.com/tcf15MCXPR
— Amy Kawata TV (@AmyKawata) January 24, 2020
No injuries were reported.
The eastbound lanes of W. Northern Parkway and Lynview Avenue were closed during the investigation.