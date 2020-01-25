Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A passenger who recently traveled to China was escorted off a plane at BWI Airport “out of an abundance of caution,” after showing flu-like symptoms.
Health officials escorted the passenger off of a Southwest flight from Las Vegas.
The Maryland Department of Health said, “the passenger did not meet the CDC’s critical for coronavirus testing but was referred to a medical facility for evaluation to determine whether additional follow-up was necessary.”
Health officials also said, per guidance from the CDC, no special action was indicated for the passenger or for any other passengers or crew on the flight.
