HALETHORPE, Md. (WJZ) — A 14-year-old boy is recovering after being stabbed in a Halethorpe shopping center on Friday night.
The boy was riding his bike outside of America’s Best Wings in the 3500 block of Washington Boulevard just before the incident happened.
“At some point, he got in an altercation with another person, at least one other person,” Jennifer Peach, of the Baltimore County Police Department, said.
The suspect(s) fled the scene before police arrived.
“We do know that the suspect and this boy got into some sort of an altercation which ultimately led to the boy being stabbed with some type of object,” Peach said. “The object was not recovered, so we can’t exactly say what it was for sure, but he did suffer some type of a stab wound.”
Baltimore County Police have been collecting surveillance footage and have been able to determine the assailant was an adult male.
While the boy was admitted in critical condition on Friday night, police say his condition “appears to be improving.”