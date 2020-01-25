  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (AP) — K.J. Jackson had 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as UMBC topped Maine 63-53 on Saturday.

L.J. Owens had 15 points for UMBC (9-12, 2-4 America East Conference). Brandon Horvath added 11 points. R.J. Eytle-Rock had 10 points and six rebounds.

Andrew Fleming had 18 points for the Black Bears (6-15, 2-5). Stephane Ingo added eight rebounds.

UMBC matches up against Albany at home on Wednesday. Maine faces Hartford at home next Saturday.

