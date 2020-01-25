  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    6:00 PMWJZ Saturday News @ 6:00PM
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    7:00 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMFBI
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Baltimore Ravens, Justin Tucker, Local TV, NFL, Pro Bowl, Talkers


ORLANDO, Fla. (WJZ) — Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is in Orlando getting ready for the Pro Bowl on Sunday.

The eight-year, three-time Pro Bowler brought his kids along to enjoy the week full of festivities.

The Ravens posted a video of Justin Tucker’s son practicing his kicking skills, just like dad!

“Current Pro Bowler. Future Pro Bowlers,” the Ravens tweeted on Saturday.

Related Coverage: 

Tucker is one of 12 players representing the Ravens in the Pro Bowl this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply