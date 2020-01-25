Comments
ORLANDO, Fla. (WJZ) — Ravens kicker Justin Tucker is in Orlando getting ready for the Pro Bowl on Sunday.
The eight-year, three-time Pro Bowler brought his kids along to enjoy the week full of festivities.
The Ravens posted a video of Justin Tucker’s son practicing his kicking skills, just like dad!
Current Pro Bowler.
Future Pro Bowlers. 💜@jtuck9 | #ProBowl pic.twitter.com/W35W12b1Vb
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 25, 2020
“Current Pro Bowler. Future Pro Bowlers,” the Ravens tweeted on Saturday.
Tucker is one of 12 players representing the Ravens in the Pro Bowl this year.