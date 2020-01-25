



For the benefit of your overall health, it’s good to have one medical professional who knows about all aspects of your health history and care. This person can be a lifelong partner in your care so that medical conditions are caught early – or even prevented in the first place. That’s where a primary care physician, or PCP, comes in.

But did you know that there are several different types of primary care providers? Which ones are right for you and your family?

Family doctors, also known as general practitioners, provide comprehensive care for all patients, from newborns to seniors. These providers handle everything from routine checkups to more chronic and complex medical issues. They offer the convenience of being a PCP who can see everyone in the family. Many general practitioners have training in obstetrics and gynecology, surgery, and psychiatry, making them generalists of the medical profession.

Internal medicine physicians, or internists, provide comprehensive, primary care for people 18 and older. Unlike family practitioners, they do not deliver babies or treat children. Internists emphasize good health, disease prevention and early detection of medical conditions. They understand their patients as a whole and guide them in making decisions about their medical care.

Pediatricians are doctors who oversee the care of children who range in age from birth to 18 years old. These providers specialize in children’s medical care, which gives them a depth of experience in conditions related to physical growth, mental development, behavioral issues and childhood diseases.

Obstetricians/gynecologists, or OB-GYNs for short, are specialists in women’s reproductive care. Some women prefer to use their OB-GYN as their primary care provider. OB-GYNs can provide routine physicals and screenings and refer patients to specialists as needed. If you would like your OB-GYN to also serve as your PCP, you should make sure he or she agrees to do so.

When searching for a PCP, you may notice that some doctors have “M.D.” after their names and others have “D.O.” Those initials denote the doctor’s medical degree. M.D. stands for medical doctor, and D.O. is the abbreviation for doctor of osteopathy. Both types have similar licensing and board-certification requirements, but the difference lies in the focus of the medical training each receives. M.D.s concentrate on a patient’s specific symptoms and illnesses. D.O.s emphasize how a person’s nerves, muscles and bones work together; they rely heavily on their hands in treating their patients. Both kinds of doctors stress preventive health.