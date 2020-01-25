  • WJZ 13On Air

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Friends and family hosted a fundraiser to help a Baltimore man who risked his own life to save a neighbor in Patterson Park.

In September of 2019, Pierre Gibbons rushed into a burning home in Patterson Park to save his neighbor.

It’s now four months later, and Gibbons is still in the hospital. He has serious burns after his heroic act.

Friends say every little bit helps, and they’re amazed by the amount of support, even from strangers.

Related Coverage: 

There is a GoFund me page set up for Gibbons. It says he had a 10 percent chance of surviving when he first got to the hospital, but that percentage is increasing every day.

He’s had 10 surgeries and is expected to have more.

