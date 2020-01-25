Baltimore, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police need your help identifying two suspects who are believed to be responsible for several robberies that took place on January 24th.
Detectives says around 7p.m. on Friday night the suspects entered the Khal Chassidim Synagogue in the 6000 block of Park Heights Avenue.
Once inside, one of the suspects pointed a handgun at a man and attempted to rob him.
The victim struggled with the suspect before both of the men left the location. Fortunately the victim was not injured during this incident.
Police say they are also investigating two additional robberies that occurred in the same area. The first took place in the 5900 block of Clover Road and the second occurred in the 5900 block of Park Heights Avenue.
Detectives believe the suspects are responsible for all three incidents and are asking anyone with information to call 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Police are also increasing patrols in the community and detectives are continuing to investigate these incidents.
