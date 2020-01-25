BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — In search of a new favorite Korean spot?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Korean spots around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
1. The Local Fry
First on the list is The Local Fry. Located at 711 W. 40th St., Suite 152 in Hampden, the traditional American and Korean spot, which offers chicken wings and more, is the highest-rated Korean restaurant in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 389 reviews on Yelp.
2. Brown Rice Korean Grill
Next up is Charles Village’s Brown Rice Korean Grill, situated at 2404 N. Charles St. With 4.5 stars out of 235 reviews on Yelp, the Korean spot has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Be-One Korean BBQ
Charles North’s Be-One Korean BBQ, located at 2016 Maryland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean spot, which offers barbecue and more, four stars out of 120 reviews.
4. Kong Pocha
Kong Pocha, a Korean and Asian fusion spot that offers barbecue and more in Charles North, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 57 Yelp reviews. Head over to 12 W. 20th St. to see for yourself.
Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Fridays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Baltimore area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and small business local advertising solutions. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants climbed to 61 per business on Fridays, compared to 40 daily transactions on average on Mondays.
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.