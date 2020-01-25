ORLANDO, Fla. (WJZ) — Twelve Ravens are headed to the Pro Bowl this season!

Although the team has said that it would rather be in Miami for the Super Bowl, there is still plenty of excitement in Orlando for the Pro Bowl.

Those at the Pro Bowl are:

Quarterback Lamar Jackson Running Back Mark Ingram Guard Marshal Yanda Tight End Mark Andrews Fullback Pat Ricard Tackle Ronnie Stanley Cornerback Marcus Peters Safety Earl Thomas Kicker Justin Tucker Marlon Humphrey Outside Linebacker Matthew Judon Long Snapper Morgan Cox

This will be Jackson’s first Pro Bowl in just his second year in the NFL. Jackson threw for 36 touchdowns and 3,127 yards through the air this season. He also rushed for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns.

Ravens squad rolls deep at the #ProBowl ‼️ pic.twitter.com/IFbNDqssj2 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 23, 2020

There’s a chance the Pro Bowl could be the last career game for Yanda.

Yanda is not tipping his hand about retirement plans right now, however, he’s enjoying the week with his teammates.

“You don’t take it for granted,” Yanda said. “No matter how many you’ve been to, whether you’ve been to one or whether you’ve been to 15, it’s an experience that you enjoy and respect. I’m grateful for everyone I go to.”

Of the 12 Ravens who are in Orlando, seven of them are in the Pro Bowl for the first time; that includes potential free agent Judon.

Sunday may be the final time that Judon wears a Ravens helmet when he plays in the Pro Bowl game.

The Pro Bowl is set to kick off at 3 p.m. from Orlando, Florida.