BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Though the Ravens didn’t make it all the way to Miami this season, the team ran the Pro Bowl- with 13 players represented!
The AFC won its fourth straight cross-conference clash in Orlando, beating the NFC 38-33.
Lamar Jackson won Offensive MVP, but the quarterback didn’t show off his speed as much as usual, rushing only twice against the NFC.
He did, however, lead his conference with 185 yards through the air and two touchdown passes.
The quarterback reacted to the news of Kobe Bryant’s death on the sidelines, and Mark Ingram said he thought both sides were affected before going on to play.
Mark Andrews set a Pro Bowl record for catches by a tight end with nine for 73 yards and a score.