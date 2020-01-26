



Police need the public’s help to identify two suspects who allegedly committed several robberies in Park Heights on Friday- including a synagogue.

Police believe the two attempted to rob a man inside the Khal Chassidim Synagogue around 7 p.m. Once inside, police said one of them pointed a handgun at a man.

“A struggle ensued between the victim and the suspect and the suspect ended up leaving the location.” a police spokesperson said.

No injuries were reported, and another two robberies then happened nearby on the 5900 block of Clover Road and a second on the 5900 block of Park Heights.

Detectives believe the same suspects committed all three robberies.

Executive Director of the Baltimore Jewish Council Howard Libit said from what police have told him so far, this does not appear to be a hate crime.

“It doesn’t sound like it was specifically targeted because it was a synagogue as much as it was a crime of opportunity.” Libit said.

He said the community is certainly concerned about the robberies but has been reassured by law enforcement and local leaders that they’re paying attention and remaining vigilant.

“They want to be engaged, they want to be protective, they want to ensure that people are safe and feel safe.” Litbit said.

Patrols have increased in the community and detectives are continuing to investigate the incidents.