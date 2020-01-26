LATEST:Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gigi Among 9 Killed In Calabasas Helicopter Crash
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland athletes are reacting to the death of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who reportedly died in a helicopter crash earlier Sunday.

Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted out in part, “Live life to the fullest.”

Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III also tweeted Sunday about the loss of Bryant.

Remembering Kobe Bryant, Daughter Gianna

“Hurting like the rest of the world right now but not as much as Kobe’s Family. Everybody keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Griffin tweeted.

Bryant’s high school in Pennsylvania, Lower Merion High School, also reacted to his death at a press conference outside of the school’s Kobe Bryant Gymnasium.

In a sideline interview at the Pro Bowl, Jackson said when he first got drafted Bryant signed a jersey for him. “That’s a legend,” he said.

Bryant gave Jackson a signed jersey when he was drafted in the NFL.

CBS LOS ANGELES FULL COVERAGE

Other former Ravens, including O.J. Brigance and Justin Forsett, reacted their shock and sadness, with Forsett saying, “My heart is weeping right now.”

“He was a legend in the basketball world and the whole world. It’s tough.”

Ovechkin said Bryant gave the Capitals captain with a game-worn jersey and sneakers after a game in Los Angeles.

The Maryland Women’s Basketball Team tweeted out their condolences Sunday evening.

Former Maryland Terp and NBA player Keith Booth tweeted out his disbelief on Bryant’s death, as well as Bryant’s daughter- who was on the helicopter when it crashed- on Sunday.

Washington Wizards Coach Brooks called Bryant “obviously one of the great sports legends.”

Mystics Coach Thibault also tweeted out “heartbreaking news” in part, saying that no day can be taken for granted.

