



Maryland athletes are reacting to the death of LA Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, who reportedly died in a helicopter crash earlier Sunday.

Former Ravens wide receiver Torrey Smith tweeted out in part, “Live life to the fullest.”

I turned 31 today and I’ve been thinking about life and how sudden things can come to an end. You don’t know how, you don’t know when, you just know it’s inevitable. When you get older you appreciate it because it’s a blessing to make it another year. Live life to the fullest. — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) January 26, 2020

Backup quarterback Robert Griffin III also tweeted Sunday about the loss of Bryant.

“Hurting like the rest of the world right now but not as much as Kobe’s Family. Everybody keep them in your thoughts and prayers,” Griffin tweeted.

Hurting like the rest of the world right now but not as much as Kobe’s Family. Everybody keep them in your thoughts and prayers #RIPKobe — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 26, 2020

Bryant’s high school in Pennsylvania, Lower Merion High School, also reacted to his death at a press conference outside of the school’s Kobe Bryant Gymnasium.

In a sideline interview at the Pro Bowl, Jackson said when he first got drafted Bryant signed a jersey for him. “That’s a legend,” he said.

“That’s a legend. He did so much for the game of basketball. A lot of people looked to Kobe Bryant, including myself.” Lamar Jackson on Kobe Bryant. pic.twitter.com/7guQmmGgAE — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 26, 2020

Bryant gave Jackson a signed jersey when he was drafted in the NFL.

Other former Ravens, including O.J. Brigance and Justin Forsett, reacted their shock and sadness, with Forsett saying, “My heart is weeping right now.”

No not his daughters. I pray this is not true. My heart is weeping right now. — Justin Forsett (@JForsett) January 26, 2020

Stunned and saddened to hear of the passing of @kobebryant, his daughter, Gianna and the other passengers! God bless and comfort their family. — O.J. Brigance (@OJBrigance) January 26, 2020

“He was a legend in the basketball world and the whole world. It’s tough.”

“He was a legend in the basketball world and the whole world. It’s tough.” —Alex Ovechkin on Kobe Bryant, who once presented the #Caps’ captain with a game-worn jersey and sneakers after a game in L.A. pic.twitter.com/RQPZFFURem — Tarik El-Bashir (@Tarik_ElBashir) January 26, 2020

Ovechkin said Bryant gave the Capitals captain with a game-worn jersey and sneakers after a game in Los Angeles.

The Maryland Women’s Basketball Team tweeted out their condolences Sunday evening.

Our hearts are with the Bryant family after the passing of Kobe and Gianna. Thankful for the years of inspiration, service to others and support for the women’s basketball community. pic.twitter.com/C1N0ilbHUe — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@umdwbb) January 26, 2020

Former Maryland Terp and NBA player Keith Booth tweeted out his disbelief on Bryant’s death, as well as Bryant’s daughter- who was on the helicopter when it crashed- on Sunday.

#UtterDisbelief 💔😢 #RIPKobe his daughter #GiGi and all the souls tragically loss today. Praying for strength for his wife Vanessa & the entire Bryant family.#MambaMentality4Ever🙏🏾❤️🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/7b30Zpn5WK — Keith Booth (@KeithBooth) January 26, 2020

Washington Wizards Coach Brooks called Bryant “obviously one of the great sports legends.”

"It's a tough day for everybody. He's obviously one of the great sports legends." – Coach Brooks on the passing of Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/UdGeXRoPWS — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 26, 2020

Mystics Coach Thibault also tweeted out “heartbreaking news” in part, saying that no day can be taken for granted.

