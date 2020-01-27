PASADENA, Md. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old boy says he was assaulted and robbed in Anne Arundel County on Friday by a group of juveniles.
Officers responded to a robbery of a 14-year-old boy who was in the Chesterfield Park in the 8100 block of Tower Bridge in Pasadena at around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
The boy said he was walking at Chesterfield Park when a group of four or five juvenile males approached him. Two of them allegedly approached him and struck him in the face, causing him to fall to the ground.
The suspects continued to assault him by kicking him and punching him, the victim told police. He then said the others stood by as he was assaulted and robbed by the two.
The victim sustained minor injury and was not taken for care, police said. Officers searched the area and found one of the suspects, a 15-year-old boy, who was in possession of property that belonged to the victim.
Eastern District detective are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6145.