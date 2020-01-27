Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Three people, including a teenager, were shot in southwest Baltimore on Monday.
Officers were called to the 400 block of South Bentalou Street, where they found a 15-year-old boy, and two men, 24 and 31 respectively who were all suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Because of the severity of injuries, homicide detectives also responded.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Southwest District Shooting detectives, at 410-396-2488.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line, at 1-866-7LOCKUP.