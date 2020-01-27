REMEMBERING KOBEKobe Bryant, Daughter Gigi, Among Victims In Fatal Helicopter Crash In California
ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men were arrested in a stabbing at the Economy Inn in Aberdeen last week.

According to Aberdeen Police, officers were called to the motel at 692 S. Philadelphia Blvd around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 23 for a report of a stabbing.

Clayton Marsh

Maurice S. Talley Jr.

When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with injuries to his face and stab wounds to his lower back.  The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.

On Friday, officers identified and arrested two suspects in the case: 28-year-old Clayton A. Marsh and 29-year-old Maurice S. Talley Jr.

Marsh and Talley were charged with first-degree and second-degree assault. Both men are from Baltimore.

They are currently being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.

 

