ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Two Baltimore men were arrested in a stabbing at the Economy Inn in Aberdeen last week.
According to Aberdeen Police, officers were called to the motel at 692 S. Philadelphia Blvd around 5:20 p.m. on Jan. 23 for a report of a stabbing.
When they arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with injuries to his face and stab wounds to his lower back. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
On Friday, officers identified and arrested two suspects in the case: 28-year-old Clayton A. Marsh and 29-year-old Maurice S. Talley Jr.
Marsh and Talley were charged with first-degree and second-degree assault. Both men are from Baltimore.
They are currently being held without bond at the Harford County Detention Center.