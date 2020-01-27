BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A 21-year-old man in Brooklyn has been arrested for charges including attempted murder, reckless endangerment and drug possession, Anne Arundel County police said Monday.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Walton Avenue and Redmond Street in Brooklyn on Friday at around 4:40 p.m. When they got there, they found a 28-year-old man who had apparently been shot in a black Mazda CX7.
A man fitting the suspect’s description was found hiding in the back of the bed of a pickup truck on Walton Avenue and Johnson Avenue, and after police detained him he was identified as the shooter, 21-year-old Phillip DeAndre Harris IV.
He was arrested and found with around 100 grams of suspected marijuana that was packaged for sale, police said.
They also found a black Taurus 9 mm handgun that they believe was used in the shooting.
Harris, of Baltimore, is charged with the following:
- Att 1st Deg. Murder
- Att 2nd Deg. Murder
- Firearm Use/Fel-Viol Crime
- Assault-First Degree
- Assault-Sec Degree
- Reckless Endangerment
- CDS: Poss Marijuana 10 Gm+
- CDS: Poss W/I Dist: Narc
The victim was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.