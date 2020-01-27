BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As January comes to a close, the Baltimore police commissioner and mayor are trying to reassure people they are working to hard to stop the crime in the city.
Commissioner Michael Harrison said at a press conference Monday that more than a dozen people have been arrested for murders so far in 2020, and 157 guns have been taken off the streets, but added there is still a sense that it isn’t enough.
Just this afternoon, there was a shooting in Baltimore in the 2000 block of Ashton Street. Three people were shot and taken to the hospital, including a 15-year-old boy.
15-Year-Old, 2 Men Injured In SW Baltimore Triple Shooting
And it’s those types of brazen crimes the department is trying to target.
The department did release images of some of the 13 people arrested since January 1 in connection to homicides, and people with outstanding warrants who are now in custody.
“This weekend alone, the warrant apprehension task force served 18 warrants with 10 arrests and seven clearances,” Commissioner Harrison said.
“Just know that when bad actors commit acts of violence, we will find you and we will hold you accountable,” he added.
The commissioner also discussed the city’s collaboration with federal officials to try to get some help to curb crime, and even said they’ve seen an increase in tips from citizens.