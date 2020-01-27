Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ/CNN) — The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting to fill thousands of temporary positions, but the Better Business Bureau says applicants should be on the lookout for scams.
Scammers are posting about open census jobs on the web and social media, the BBB reports, then asking to be paid fees for applications or training.
They say that’s a dead giveaway that this is a scam. Federal agencies never charge for application fees.
Also be on the lookout for scammers asking for your personal banking information to run a credit check or set up direct deposit.
To find a job with the census bureau, click here. You can also call 1-855-JOB-2020.