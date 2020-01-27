BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the popularity of the Ravens, Baltimore is not ranked as one of the best cities for football fans, a recent survey said.
According to Wallet Hub, that honor goes to Pittsburgh for the second year in a row. Baltimore ranks 19 on their list.
The reason we rank so low is that this survey considers more than just professional football — it takes into account college football too.
Baltimore has the least engaged college football fans. We’re ranked 235 on that list.
In order to make the list, Wallet Hub compared 245 cities on 21 relative metrics across a 100-point scale.
They looked at factors like the performance of the NFL team — the Ravens were ranked no. 4 on Wallet Hub’s list — as well as the no. of Hall of Fame coaches, avergae ticket price, fan engagement and stadium capacity.
Cincinnati was ranked 22nd and Cleveland was ranked 28th. Washington D.C. ranks no. 15.