GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — A Glen Burnie man was arrested Sunday after someone saw him allegedly beating his German Shepherd with a metal chain, police said.
Officers responded to a home in the 100 block of Janelin Drive in Glen Burnie after they got a report that the man had beaten his dog, causing the dog to yelp in pain.
Anne Arundel County Animal Care and Control officers responded and took custody of three dogs at the home, and all were taken to Animal Care & Control for needed care and treatment.
The suspect turned himself in at the Northern District station where he was arrested without incident.
Miguel Flores, 53, is charged with aggravated animal cruelty.
