BROOKLYN, MD. (WJZ) — A man has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car in Brooklyn last week.
Police said a Hyundai Sante Fe was driving south on Ritchie Avenue at 12th Avenue where a pedestrian was standing in one of the southbound travel lanes.
The driver of the Hyundai couldn’t avoid striking the pedestrian, who was wearing dark clothing. The driver, Christine Wilder, of Baltimore, stayed on the scene.
The pedestrian, a Glen Burnie man named Thomas Jenkins, was taken to an area hospital where he died two days later from his injuries.
Police said the crash seems to be pedestrian error, and speed, drugs and/or alcohol on the driver’s part did not contribute.