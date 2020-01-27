Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has appointed Chanel Branch to the Maryland House of Delegates to fill the seat formerly held by Cheryl Glenn, who recently resigned and pled guilty to federal charges.
Branch will represent District 45 to serve Baltimore City. Gov. Hogan made his pick after Branch was recommended by the Baltimore City Democratic Central Committee, according to his office.
“I am confident that Chanel Branch will represent the citizens of Baltimore City admirably in her new role as state delegate,” said Governor Hogan. “I offer Ms. Branch my sincere congratulations and look forward to working with her during this legislative session.”
Branch is currently the director of Support Operations for Strategy and Administration for the Maryland Department of Human Services.