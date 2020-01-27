BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Drivers, expect delays this weekend if you’re traveling through the northbound part of the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel.
Two-way traffic will run in the southbound bore, while the northbound bore will be closed from Thursday at 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Monday, February 3.
Crews will be pouring concrete and making manhole adjustments during the closure, all a part of the Maryland Department of Transportation Authority’s three-year, $189 million I-895 bridge project to replace the 60-year-old bridge and Holabird Avenue exit ramp north of the Harbor Tunnel and to rehabilitate the tunnel.
The project is in the back-end of its timeline, beginning in April 2018 and set to end in summer 2021.
Drivers are asked to obey the speed limits and stay in their lanes, MDTA said, and to use I-695/Key Bridge or I-95/Fort McHenry Tunnel as alternate routes.