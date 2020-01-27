Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Is there a state you love to hate, whether it’s a friendly rivalry or downright war?
Instagram user Matt Shirley compiled a chart based on his survey of followers from all 50 states, asking where users were from and which state they hate.
The chart shows Maryland and West Virginia hate Virginia the most, while out west, the majority of states hate California.
The only universal answer was New Jersey, which the chart showed hates everyone. That feeling seems to be mutual in surrounding states; Pennsylvania, New York, Delaware and Connecticut all said they hated New Jersey the most.