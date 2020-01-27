HANOVER, MD. (WJZ) — A man is being charged with assault after an argument over parking Friday night led to him threatening another person with a knife, Anne Arundel County Police said.
At around 5 p.m. Friday night, officers responded to the 1400 block of Dorsey Road after reports of a person with a knife.
A 28-year-old man, the victim, and a 25-year-old man, the suspect, were having an argument over where the victim had parked his vehicle.
The suspect, Jawaan Isaiah Johnson, became agitated, grabbed the victim’s phone and threw it on the ground, damaging it.
Police said Johnson then got a folding knife from his vehicle and used it to threaten the victim. The victim was able to get away and call for help.
Johnson was arrested, and the knife was recovered. No one was injured.
The 25-year-old Baltimore man is charged with first and second-degree assault and malicious destruction of property valued under $1,000.