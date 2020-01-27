BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health says a person in the state is being tested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to see if they have a deadly strain of coronavirus.
The person met the CDC’s criteria for testing for the virus. Officials said the person is reportedly in good condition and is being monitored until the test results come back.
Officials have not said specifically where the person lives or may have visited.
So far, no confirmed cases of novel coronavirus have been reported in Maryland.
The health department said people who traveled to Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began, or other areas where it has been reported should monitor themselves for fevers, coughing or difficulty breathing for two weeks.
Officials in Virginia identified three possible cases of the virus; as of Monday, two patients tested negative.
More than 80 people have died from the virus in China, CBS News reports. Five cases have been confirmed in the United States.
This story is developing; stay with WJZ for updates.