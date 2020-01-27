LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD. (WJZ) — Police are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery in Linthicum Heights that happened Sunday.
Officers responded to an armed robbery at the Bob Evans restaurant at 996 Corporate Boulevard in Linthicum Heights on Sunday at around 6 a.m.
Two suspects entered the business with masks and a shotgun and demanded money from the safe. The manager did so, and the two suspects fled in a blue 2006 Honda Civic that belonged to one of the restaurant employees.
Officers searched the area but couldn’t find them, but they did find the Honda Civic unoccupied on Rt. 295 near Nursery Road.
There were no injuries, police said.
The two suspects are described as a white man and a black man, 6’0″ and 6’4″ respectively, both with a thin build, and wearing black masks.
Robbery detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 410-222-4720 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.